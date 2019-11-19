Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man accused of designing process to spread IS propaganda

November 19, 2019 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago college student is accused of designing a process to help the Islamic State group spread propaganda online

Thomas Osadzinski is charged with attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the 20-year-old designed a process that uses computer script to make propaganda more easily accessed and disseminated by users of social media. Osadzinski allegedly tried to share the information with people he believed to be supporters of the Islamic State. However, the individuals were covert FBI employees and confidential informants.

During a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, prosecutors asked that the DePaul University student be held without bond. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole set a detention hearing for Friday.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address