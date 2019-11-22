Listen Live Sports

Man arrested in Tennessee was wanted in California shooting

November 22, 2019 8:30 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man wanted in a shooting at a fast food restaurant in California has been arrested in Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that 49-year-old Albert Lee Blake was taken into custody Friday at a house in Memphis.

Authorities say Blake entered a Church’s Chicken in San Diego on Nov. 6 and shot three employees from across the counter. One employee was killed. Authorities identified her as 28-year-old Maribel Ibanez.

Police said the suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Online records show Blake is being held at the Shelby County jail in Memphis as he awaits extradition on a fugitive warrant. Records do not show if he has a lawyer.

