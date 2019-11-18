Man charged with killing 4 in NYC: I don’t remember assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A homeless man charged in the beating deaths of four men as they slept on New York City streets says he has no memory of the assault.

Randy Santos tells The New York Times he was looking for bottles for cash. He says in a jail interview published Monday that that’s all he remembers.

He says he doesn’t understand the charges against him or why he’s in jail.

The 24-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges, but prosecutors have said he told police that he committed the killings in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood on Oct. 5.

Police say he was carrying a bloodied metal pipe when arrested.

Police say the victims were bludgeoned as they slept on streets around a square a few blocks from City Hall.

