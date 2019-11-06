Listen Live Sports

Man points gun at Southern California college, no shots

November 6, 2019 3:44 pm
 
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (AP) — A man pointed a gun, but did not fire it, at a cafeteria table full of students Wednesday morning at a Southern California community college, authorities said.

There are no reported injuries at the Mount San Jacinto College southeast of Los Angeles, said Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores. The sheriff’s office did not consider it an active shooter incident.

Deputies were called hortly before 10 a.m. and had not found the gunman as of 12:30 p.m. as they searched the locked-down campus. Classes were canceled for the day.

The man was described as between 20 and 30 years old, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. He was last seen wearing a blue or gray sweatshirt with an emblem, as well as jeans and a red bandanna.

There were about 500 people on campus at the time, college officials said.

Other nearby schools, including an elementary school, were also locked down.

