Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man stabbed to death in upscale Philadelphia park

November 22, 2019 11:26 am
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was stabbed to death in a park in an upscale Philadelphia neighborhood.

Officers responded to Rittenhouse Square for a report of a person screaming Thursday night. They found a 51-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his back.

Authorities say the man refused medical assistance but was ultimately taken to a hospital where he died.

Police say the man was involved with a fight with a group of men near the park’s entrance.

Advertisement

The group was gone before officers arrived.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

A 37-year-old real estate developer was stabbed to death last year near the same park. A jury last month found a 22-year-old bicycle deliveryman not guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas