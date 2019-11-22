Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man wounded in shootout guilty of shooting at deputies

November 22, 2019 6:07 pm
 
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was wounded during a shootout with deputies has been convicted of attempted murder.

The Ledger reports that 34-year-old Joshua Imhoff was found guilty Thursday of firing gunshots at seven Polk County deputies. He faces up to life in prison at a Dec. 5 sentencing.

Investigators say Imhoff’s ex-girlfriend called 911 in January 2018 and reported that he sent her threatening messages and a photo of a gun. Deputies spotted Imhoff’s truck about an hour later near Interstate 4, southwest of Orlando. They say he shot at them during a chase, but he was eventually forced to stop.

Deputies say Imhoff came at them with a knife, prompting one deputy in open fire.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

