Manure driving Wisconsin push to prosecute journalists

November 14, 2019 12:42 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Behind the anger and indignation over a southwestern Wisconsin board’s attempts to control reports on a well water study is a simple story about manure.

Lafayette County officials tried to stifle discussion about upcoming results from the study. The project has already determined 91% of a handful of wells are contaminated with fecal matter.

The officials drafted a resolution that calls for prosecuting journalists who report on study results without publishing information from the county verbatim. The resolution also says county board members who speak to reporters about findings without permission from a review board should be punished.

The proposal left open government advocates and media law experts aghast.

The county board tabled the resolution. But the study is far from over and its implications still weigh heavily on the area’s farmers and well owners.

