Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Maryland pediatrician convicted of sexually abusing patient

November 4, 2019 7:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland pediatrician has been convicted of sexually abusing an 18-year-old patient he had been treating since she was a baby.

News outlets report Dr. Ernesto Torres was convicted Friday of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense of a patient. He was found not guilty of second-degree rape.

Prosecutor Charles Smith says the judge ruled the pediatrician didn’t use force during the assault, so found him not guilty of the rape charge. Sentencing is set for next month.

Authorities say Torres’ initial indictment over the April assault led 11 more victims to come forward. He’s since been indicted on 65 other charges, including 43 counts of third-degree sex offenses and nine counts of child sex abuse. WBAL-TV reports the allegations span Torres entire medical career, starting in 1979.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb