The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Men with hammers rob jewelry store during business hours

November 14, 2019 12:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say that two men armed with hammers robbed a Pennsylvania jewelry store while employees were helping customers that included young children.

KDKA-TV reports employees told police the men went into Kay Jewelers at the Tanger Outlets on Wednesday evening. They told everyone to get on the ground.

Police say they smashed jewelry cases with hammers, stealing the jewelry inside.

Police say seven customers were in the store, including three children. No customers were injured. It was not clear how much was stolen.

Authorities tracked a vehicle to a parking lot at a nearby hotel. They say it’s stolen. Police are still searching for the two suspects.

Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com

