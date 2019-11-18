Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Missouri collecting containers found floating in floodwaters

November 18, 2019 12:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of containers — many carrying hazardous materials — have floated into Missouri since flooding in the upper Missouri River basin during the spring.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources officials say the agency collected more than 740 containers this year. Many are believed to be from Nebraska and Iowa.

The containers range from small buckets to 500,000-gallon (1.9 million-liter) tanks. Many contain diesel fuel, pesticides or ammonia.

KCUR reports most of the containers washed up on the banks of the Missouri River in northwest Missouri.

Advertisement

Environmental scientist Stephen McLane says the goal is to return the containers to their owners, but many don’t have identifying marks.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

A recycler in Kansas City has helped the agency dispose of roughly 12,000 gallons (45,425 liters) of fuel, pesticides and herbicides.

McLane said the agency expects to be collecting orphaned containers through at least January.

___

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal