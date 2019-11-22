Listen Live Sports

More than 50 vehicles pile up in crash on Denver road

November 22, 2019 6:19 am
 
DENVER (AP) — Police say more than 50 vehicles were involved in a weather-related crash in west Denver.

Injuries were reported in the pileup about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, but Denver police say none are considered life-threatening.

The accident happened along eastbound 6th Avenue near southbound I-25. Both directions of 6th Avenue were later closed in that area.

