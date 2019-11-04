Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Native students want U of Arizona head to apologize for quip

November 4, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A group of University of Arizona students is demanding the school’s president apologize for remarks he made using Native American stereotypes.

Members of Native SOAR, a university mentoring program for Native American students, posted on social media Sunday that they want a face-to-face apology from President Robert Robbins.

According to the group, Robbins unexpectedly visited a class last month.

He reportedly said he wasn’t trying to “pull an Elizabeth Warren” but he thought he had a DNA test done because he might be part Cherokee.

Advertisement

But he planned to get re-tested because of his “very high cheekbones.”

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

The group also wants Robbins to open a position on his senior leadership team for someone who can represent tribal communities.

Representatives for the university did not immediately return emails seeking comment Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president