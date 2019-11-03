Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

North Carolina police arrest man pretending to be officer

November 3, 2019 2:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer after he got himself involved in a police chase.

News outlets report that the incident happened on Oct. 5 after Wilson police stopped a car at a grocery store in search of a possible murder suspect. As they approached the car, it sped off.

Police had chased the car for about two miles when a Ford Taurus with blue lights sped past the officers and got in front of the suspect’s car.

Police said the Taurus’ driver, 30-year-old David Adams Jr., forced five men out of the suspect car at gunpoint. Adams was later arrested for impersonating an officer.

Advertisement

The men in the car were also arrested. Police said they found drugs in the car.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb