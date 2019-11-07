Listen Live Sports

Nursing home worker charged with photographing dead patients

November 7, 2019 12:34 pm
 
READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania nursing home employee took photographs of deceased residents and shared them with co-workers and friends.

Stephanie Thomas, of Muhlenberg Township, now faces corpse abuse charges.

WPVI-TV reports Thursday that Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the 28-year-old admitted to taking the photos and did it because her ex-boyfriend “liked that kind of thing.”

Bern Township police said the deceased patients at the county-owned Berks Heim senior living facility were between the ages of 84 and 92.

Adams said it caused “a lot of embarrassment” with some of the patients’ family members.

Authorities say an anonymous source tipped off police.

Attorney information for Thomas could not be found.

