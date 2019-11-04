Listen Live Sports

NY files lawsuit to stop rollback of light bulb standards

November 4, 2019 6:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general has filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from scrapping a rule to make light bulbs more energy efficient.

Attorney General Letitia James called the rollback a “not-so-bright idea” that “would unlawfully delay the adoption of energy efficiency goals, undermine state and local energy policy, and increase consumer and environmental costs.”

The Energy Department’s move, announced in September, reversed a yearslong push to switch Americans to bulbs that use less electricity.

White House officials called the upgrades too costly for consumers and President Donald Trump told reporters the expected saving from the more efficient bulbs was “not worth it.”

James and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the lawsuit Monday. Joining them were 16 attorneys general and New York City.

