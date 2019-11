NYPD: $140K in jewelry, bags stolen from mall magnate’s home

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a group of burglars stole $140,000 worth of luggage and jewelry from a shopping mall magnate’s New York City mansion.

The Bronx home belongs to Don Ghermezian, the CEO of the company that runs Mall of America in Minnesota and the new American Dream complex in New Jersey.

The New York Police Department says a group of unidentified people broke into the house, in the affluent Riverdale neighborhood, through a rear window on a balcony on Saturday evening.

Police released security camera footage showing four people were involved. The suspects fled the scene.

Advertisement

Authorities say Ghermezian was out of town at the time. He told The New York Daily News no one was injured during the burglary.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.