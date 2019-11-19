Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Oakland Zoo: Child, not grizzly bears, cracked glass window

November 19, 2019 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A child, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo’s bear exhibit, and officials say there’s no need to fear the bears will get out.

Oakland Zoo spokeswoman Erin Harrison said in a statement Tuesday that a child hit a rock against the glass several times, “shattering the laminate layer.”

She says the bulletproof-strength glass at the enclosure where four grizzly bears live is made of six separate panes, each an inch (2.5 centimeters) thick.

She says another zoo visitor reported the child to staff, but they couldn’t find the family.

Advertisement

Harrison says a replacement glass plane will cost $67,000 and require specialty equipment to install next month.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address