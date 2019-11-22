Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma police lieutenant indicted on murder charge

November 22, 2019 3:08 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma grand jury has indicted a police lieutenant on a second-degree murder charge, alleging he wasn’t justified in firing about 60 shots at a road-rage suspect.

The grand jury found 40-year-old John Mitchell engaged in “imminently dangerous conduct” when he fatally shot 34-year-old Micheal Ann Godsey. The shooting happened during a May 20 pursuit in Blackwell, about 93 miles (150 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

Defense attorney Gary James says Mitchell acted lawfully to stop a threat, The Oklahoman reports. James described Godsey as a “violent, fleeing felon,” adding she shot at police officers.

Two officers were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

The grand jury indicted Mitchell on Thursday. He faces at least 10 years in prison.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

