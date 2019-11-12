Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ole Miss backtracks on conservative speaker’s cancellation

November 12, 2019 6:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi says a lecture by a conservative journalist is back on after initially being cancelled.

The Oxford Eagle reports Daily Wire contributor Elisha Krauss will speak in the university’s student union on Wednesday. The talk was originally set to be inside the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics, but Krauss said she was told by a professor that a policy mandated no ideological groups could host speakers there. The event is hosted by the school’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter, a conservative youth activism organization.

Krauss tweeted about the cancellation last week. Hours later, the university responded on Twitter saying the decision to cancel was made by two individuals and wasn’t authorized by the administration.

The school rescheduled it and affirmed its commitment to free speech.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Information from: Oxford Eagle, http://www.oxfordeagle.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes