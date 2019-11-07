Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Pilot in small plane crash into California home has died

November 7, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed into a Southern California house and burned Thursday has died, authorities said.

A father and child inside the home escaped without injuries after the late morning crash.

The single-engine Cirrus SR22 went down in Upland, east of Los Angeles. Authorities believe the pilot, who was not immediately identified, was the only person aboard.

Upland police Capt. Marcelo Blanco said the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Advertisement

TV news helicopters showed a large portion of the house gutted and smoldering. A parachute was draped over trees.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Cirrus aircraft are equipped with parachutes that pilots can deploy in an emergency.

The home is near Cable Airport, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'