Police chief: Gunman at Louisville Kroger shot, killed

November 8, 2019 12:32 am
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police chief says officers responding to reports of an active shooter at a Louisville supermarket shot and killed a man with a gun.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad told news outlets late Thursday night that officers arriving at a Kroger earlier that evening found “a man firing a gun and firing shots outside the entrance of the store.” Conrad says the man shot at the officers, who returned fire, killing him.

Conrad says the man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. No other injuries were reported.

Police plan to hold another press conference Friday and provide body camera video.

Kroger said it was “deeply saddened” in a statement obtained by WHAS-TV. The store in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood will remain closed until the investigation concludes.

