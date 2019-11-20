Listen Live Sports

U.S. News
 
Police: Girl had knives in plot to attack black churchgoers

November 20, 2019 11:35 am
 
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police chief says a white 16-year-old girl had collected several kitchen knives and scouted out a mostly black congregation as part of a methodically planned attack on worshippers there.

Police say the plot came to light when Gainesville High School students told administrators the girl had a notebook with detailed plans to ambush worshippers at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish told reporters that her plan was to attack a small group as they worshipped. He said he believes she wanted to gain notoriety.

Parrish said the teen had done a significant amount of internet research while planning the attack. He told WSB-TV he believes she might have been “radicalized” on the Internet.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released, is being held at a youth detention center.

