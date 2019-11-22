Listen Live Sports

Police make arrest over Los Angeles-area school threat

November 22, 2019
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an arrest has been made after a student threatened to shoot other students and staff at a Los Angeles-area school.

Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted Friday that deputies also seized an AR-15-style rifle, a list of intended victims and a drawing of the school. He did not identify the student, say when the arrest or threat were made, and did not name the school.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva plans a news conference to release more details.

Murakami said the suspect allegedly purchased weapons parts on the internet and created a ghost gun that’s unregistered and untraceable.

Last week a 16-year-old boy used a ghost gun to fatally shoot two classmates and himself at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita.

