Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Minnesota man suspected of killing 2 has died

November 25, 2019 1:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Minneapolis man suspected of killing his ex-wife and her husband outside of their northern Illinois home has died days after he shot himself.

Police in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove say in a news release that police in Edina, Minnesota, confirmed that 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak died Monday morning at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Ermak was suspected in the Nov. 17 killings of his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, Roman Frid, who were fatally shot in the parking garage of their Buffalo Grove condominium.

Edina police say officers who were responding to a tip about a wanted suspect on Friday night found Ermak sitting in a car. They say he shot himself as a police negotiator tried to talk to him.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn