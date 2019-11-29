Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Mother shoots adult daughter on Thanksgiving

November 29, 2019 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say violence erupted on Thanksgiving Day in a North Carolina apartment when a mother shot and killed her daughter.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to the apartment shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

There they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police news release said the woman’s mother, 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, has been charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Advertisement

Investigators described the crime as “domestic related.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

A police spokesman said he didn’t know whether the suspect has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea