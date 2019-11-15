Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: No one ‘in danger’ in Florida high school lockdown

November 15, 2019 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say no one is danger at a Florida high school and a “code red” alert has been lifted after a lockdown prompted by a report of a possible intruder.

Police say Coral Springs High School security initially reported spotting someone near the campus fence. Authorities say officers found that person, a juvenile determined to be a student.

The lockdown came amid lingering national jitters after the latest U.S. school shooting left two students dead Thursday at a Santa Clarita, California high school.

Also Thursday, students rallied in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, demanding lawmaker action on gun control. Those taking part included one survivor of a Parkland, Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people last year. Coral Springs police, nearby, were among the first responders then.

Advertisement

Coral Springs High has about 2,900 students.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted