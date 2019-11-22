Listen Live Sports

Police: Pregnant woman forced to drink toilet water, bleach

November 22, 2019 12:23 pm
 
ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is accused of holding his pregnant girlfriend captive, punching her and forcing her to drink toilet water and bleach.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old Ronnie William Howard of St. Peters is charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He is jailed on $300,000 cash-only bail.

Police say the assault took place Wednesday at the 20-year-old victim’s apartment in St. Peters. She made a video call to a relative about the crime. The relative called the woman’s mother, who called police.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

A police probable cause statement says Howard has convictions in another state for kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault with a firearm and stealing a motor vehicle. He does not have a listed attorney.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

