U.S. News
 
Police say man beat and bound cats, tossed them down chute

November 27, 2019 11:16 am
 
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested after he beat several cats, bound them with duct tape and threw them down his apartment building’s garbage chute.

Nassau County police say the bodies of several cats and kittens were found outside the trash chute of a building in Mineola, New York.

Police say the animals had suffered blunt force trauma. They say the cats had been bound with duct tape before being placed in cardboard boxes and sheets and tossed down the chute.

Building resident Justin Visconti was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated animal cruelty. It’s not clear if the 37-year-old Visconti has an attorney who can speak for him.

Visconti could be sentenced to up to two years in prison if he is convicted of the charges against him.

