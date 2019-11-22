Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Tow truck operator trying to take car shoots driver

November 22, 2019 3:12 pm
 
1 min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina tow truck operator shot, wounded and slashed a driver who objected to his attempt to haul away the man’s vehicle while he was still in it, police said Friday.

The argument began around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex minutes from Duke University in Durham when 24-year-old Brandon Ayscue tried to tow the vehicle with the driver still inside, according to a Durham Police Department statement.

Police said the driver was slashed and shot in the chest during the struggle, and a woman who tried to intervene to help the driver was also cut on the hand.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious wounds, said police spokeswoman Kammie Michael. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Advertisement

Ayscue has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree kidnapping, among other counts.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him. A phone listing for him couldn’t immediately be found.

Police said he worked for Unlimited Recovery, where manager Lauren Hennrich declined to comment when reached by a reporter.

The shooting happened at Duke Manor Apartments, which sits amid a cluster of apartment complexes that cater to a mix of permanent residents and students.

The towing company’s website said that its services include towing away illegally parked cars for apartments, shopping centers and other businesses. Michael, the police spokeswoman, said the towing wasn’t a repossession situation.

A message left with the company that manages the complex wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas