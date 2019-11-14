Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Report: Neighbor say missing Florida girl wandering alone

November 14, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A neighbor of a missing Florida girl told investigators the 5-year-old child was “alone and often wandering” around the apartment complex where she lived with her 27-year-old mother.

Brianna Williams was charged Tuesday with child neglect and providing false information to police in the case after investigators found human remains near her hometown in Demopolis, Alabama. Sheriff’s officials say Williams was admitted to the hospital Tuesday because of an apparent overdose.

She reported Taylor Rose Williams missing from their Jacksonville home last week. But she stopped cooperating with detectives after being questions about inconsistencies in her story.

Authorities are still trying to confirm the victim’s identification.

Advertisement

The arrest report says a neighbor found the child wandering in April and she said she was “looking for my momma.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off