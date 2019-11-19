Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Report: Plane broke up in flight before hitting townhouse

November 19, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says a small airplane broke up in flight before crashing into a Georgia townhouse last month.

WSB-TV says the preliminary report doesn’t identify the cause of the Oct. 30 crash but includes information investigators will use to determine it.

The single-engine Piper-28 slammed into the top floor of a townhouse killing North Carolinians 59-year-old pilot Leslie Csanyi Jr and 60-year-old Scott Lowrie.

The agency says shortly after takeoff from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, the pilot reported losing the vacuum gauge.

Advertisement

WSB-TV engineer and pilot Cliff Rogers says the vacuum gauge controls instruments in the cockpit that tell the pilot things such as direction, altitude and pitching direction.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The final report from the agency is expected to take several months.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address