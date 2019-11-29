1 killed, another missing after shrimp boat capsizes

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say at least one crew member was killed when a shrimp boat overturned.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the vessel overturned Friday morning. The accident happened about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the entrance of Mobile Bay.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells news outlets that divers recovered the body of one crew member. Rescue and recovery crews are continuing to look for another crew member who remains missing.

The accident involved a 50-foot (15-meter) shrimp boat named “The Chief.” The vessel had three people aboard at the time of the accident.

Advertisement

The captain, Woody Jones of Bon Secour, was rescued by the crew of another shrimp boat.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.