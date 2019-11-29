Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 killed, another missing after shrimp boat capsizes

November 29, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say at least one crew member was killed when a shrimp boat overturned.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile says the vessel overturned Friday morning. The accident happened about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the entrance of Mobile Bay.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells news outlets that divers recovered the body of one crew member. Rescue and recovery crews are continuing to look for another crew member who remains missing.

The accident involved a 50-foot (15-meter) shrimp boat named “The Chief.” The vessel had three people aboard at the time of the accident.

Advertisement

The captain, Woody Jones of Bon Secour, was rescued by the crew of another shrimp boat.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations