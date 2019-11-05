Rosalynn Carter says husband doing ‘really well’ after fall

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter says her husband is doing “really well” after a fall.

Carter said Tuesday that she’s been a lifelong caregiver, and now she’s helping former President Jimmy Carter recover after he fractured his pelvis in a fall last month.

She made the comments at a Tuesday conference in Atlanta, “Caregiving in the 21st Century: A National Conversation.” The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving brought together leaders in business, politics and philanthropy, along with health care professionals.

The center said one goal of Tuesday’s event was to look ahead toward a nationwide effort to help caregivers across the U.S.

Advertisement

The former first lady established the institute in 1987. It provides advocacy, education, research, and service to help more than 40 million caregivers in the United States.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.