Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

San Diego zoo announces birth of white rhino

November 26, 2019 6:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has a new baby — a white rhino conceived through artificial insemination.

The park says the female southern white rhino was born Thursday to an 11-year-old mother named Amani.

The calf is walking, nursing well and bonding with her mother.

She’s the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the park and the second conceived through artificial insemination.

Advertisement

The first, Edward, was born to a different mother in July.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The zoo says the births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino. Only two currently remain and both are female.

Several other rhino species also are being pushed to the brink of extinction.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official