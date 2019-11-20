Listen Live Sports

‘Slave for sale’ Craigslist post leads to hate crime charges

November 20, 2019 3:04 pm
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago 14-year-old faces hate crime and other charges for allegedly posting on Craigslist a picture of an African American classmate with the caption, “Slave for sale.”

The white Naperville Central High School freshman appeared Wednesday in DuPage County juvenile court.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Roupas said the youth took the photo last week while the two sat at the same lunch table.

Defense attorney Harry Sith said Central’s principal is “getting the two friends together” and coordinating an apology. Authorities say the youth is serving an in-school suspension.

The ad follows an Oct. 26 incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Naperville in which some black customers said they were asked by restaurant employees to change tables because of a regular customer’s request.

