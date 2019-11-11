Listen Live Sports

Snow in the Midwest leads to air travel woes in Chicago

November 11, 2019 11:20 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Snowfall in the Midwest is taking its toll on air travel in Chicago as one plane trying to land at O’Hare International Airport slid off the runway.

The city’s aviation department says more than 440 flights in and out of the airport have been canceled.

None of the 38 passengers and three crew members aboard an Envoy Air flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, were hurt when the plane slid off the runway at about 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Besides the flights canceled at O’Hare, snow and ice have forced airlines to cancel more than 90 flights at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

The National Weather Service expects as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in Illinois and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

