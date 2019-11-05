Listen Live Sports

Son: Extradition apparently underway for Lithuanian ex-judge

November 5, 2019 3:19 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The son of an ex-Lithuanian judge wanted in her homeland in connection to claims she made about a pedophile ring says his mother’s extradition from Chicago appears to be underway.

Karolis Venckus tells The Associated Press that his mother, Neringa Venckiene (vehn-KEE’-ehn-nay), emailed him Tuesday from her Chicago jail to say guards told her she’s being taken away.

Federal authorities last month said there were no longer barriers to her extradition.

Venckus says he’s been in almost daily contact with his mom. Messages for prison officials weren’t immediately returned.

Agents jailed Venckiene at Lithuania’s request in 2018, when she was working as a florist in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Lithuania charged her with disobeying an order to relinquish custody of her niece, who Venckiene says was a victim of pedophiles.

