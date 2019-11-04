Listen Live Sports

Storm briefly frees historic barge stuck above Niagara Falls

November 4, 2019
 
NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (AP) — Parks officials are monitoring a century-old grounded barge that briefly broke loose during a storm last week in the river just above Niagara Falls.

WGRZ says the rusty iron scow had been stuck since 1918 on rocks in the upper rapids above the Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side.

High winds and rain last Thursday dislodged it before it got stuck again.

The Washington Post says it was originally about a third of a mile (0.5 km) from the brink of Horseshoe Falls. Then it moved about 164 feet (150 meters) downstream and became lodged again.

A Niagara Parks official said it could be stuck in its new location for days or years.

