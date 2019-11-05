Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspect arrested after Minnesota school marked by swastika

November 5, 2019 9:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Minneapolis suburb have arrested a suspect after a swastika and other offensive graffiti was found at an elementary school.

In an email to Edina School District families, Superintendent John Schultz wrote that “when an act of hatred occurs anywhere in Edina, it affects our entire community.”

Police say the arrest occurred Monday after the suspect was caught on security video. The vandalism happened over the weekend.

The Star Tribune reports Schultz says the district has turned to the Jewish Community Resource Council for guidance as they work through the issue.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term