Suspect in Brooklyn festival mass shooting pleads not guilty

November 18, 2019 3:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of killing a gang rival in a gunfight at a Brooklyn community festival has been ordered jailed without bail after pleading not guilty to murder and other charges.

Kyle Williams was arraigned Monday, a month after his arrest. At issue in the case will be that police say he confessed to being one of two people who opened fire in July at the Brownsville neighborhood’s annual Old Timers Day celebration.

Police say Williams is an admitted gang member and that he confessed to killing Bloods rival Jason Pagan amid a verbal dispute.

That shooting led to a hail of gunfire that wounded 11 people. Police say they’ve identified a second suspect.

Williams, who’s due back in court on Jan. 15, could face life in prison if convicted.

His attorney declined to comment.

