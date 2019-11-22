Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen indicted in May slaying of Biloxi police officer

November 22, 2019 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A teenager has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the May shooting of a Biloxi police officer.

Darian (DEHR-uhn) Tawan Atkinson has been jailed without bail since his arrest after Robert McKeithen was shot to death in the parking lot of the Biloxi police station.

News outlets report no date has been set for Atkinson’s arraignment. Atkinson could face a death sentence if convicted.

A detective said earlier the suspect walked 8 miles (13 kilometers) from his mother’s home to the Biloxi police station with the goal of killing a police officer.

Advertisement

Atkinson was arrested later when an off-duty Biloxi officer spotted him walking along a road in Wiggins. Police say Atkinson’s brother drove him there.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The brother and others face charges for allegedly aiding him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas