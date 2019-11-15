Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas archdiocese challenges LGBT anti-discrimination rights

November 15, 2019 1:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas archdiocese wants to become a foster care provider, but only if it can be excused from federal rules protecting against anti-LGBT discrimination.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston filed a lawsuit on Oct. 31 challenging the rule that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and other characteristics.

The lawsuit says the archdiocese can “only provide foster care services consistent with its sincerely held beliefs on Catholic doctrine and social teaching.”

Child welfare advocates warn the lawsuit could reduce the state’s already scarce pool of foster parents.

Advertisement

The federal Department of Health and Human Services revealed plans to rewrite an Obama-era anti-discrimination rule to allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to exclude LGBT parents.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted