The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
The Latest: Colorado synagogue bomb suspect to remain jailed

November 8, 2019 12:48 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a court appearance of a man accused of plotting to bomb a Colorado synagogue (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A man arrested on suspicion of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue will remain in jail for now.

Richard Holzer appeared briefly Friday in federal court in Denver and waived his right to have the evidence against him reviewed.

His attorney, Mary Butterton, told the judge magistrate that Holzer would not fight his jail detention at this time but may do so later.

Holzer, who was shackled and wearing a yellow jumpsuit, watched the brief proceedings from the jury box in the courtroom.

The 27-year-old was arrested Nov. 1 after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives to bomb Temple Emanuel in Pueblo.

After the hearing, Butterton declined to comment on the allegations against Holzer.

___

9:30 p.m.

A man arrested on suspicion of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue is set to be back in court.

Richard Holzer is scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver Friday for a hearing to review the evidence against him and determine whether he should be released from jail.

The 27-year-old was arrested Nov. 1 after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents he had been talking to about the plan to bomb Temple Emanuel in Pueblo.

An undercover agent began talking to him on Facebook in September after investigators say he promoted white supremacy and violence on several accounts.

Holzer is represented by an attorney from the federal public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on its cases.

