Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Highway Patrol says 3 killed at Oklahoma Walmart

November 18, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
      

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

10:30 a.m.

Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal