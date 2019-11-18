Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Judge denies Trump’s bid to delay woman’s suit

November 18, 2019 10:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation suit against President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has lost his latest bid to delay a former “Apprentice” contestant’s defamation suit as he faces a Jan. 31 deadline to undergo sworn pretrial questioning.

But his lawyers intend to pursue more legal avenues to try to block Summer Zervos’ case, and firm Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP said Monday it’s pleased that an appeals judge OK’d a speedy schedule for Trump’s next round of court papers.

Zervos’ lawyer, Mariann Wang, declined to comment.

Zervos appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2006. She says the then-businessman subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 and slurred her by calling her a liar when she came forward publicly in 2016. His lawyers have argued his statements weren’t defamatory.

Trump’s attorneys have repeatedly tried to get the case dismissed, or postponed until after his presidency.

