The Latest: Jury convicts Colorado man of killing fiancée

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a Colorado man accused of killing his fiancee (all times local):

3 p.m.

A jury has convicted a Colorado rancher of beating his fiancée to death while their 1-year-old daughter was in a nearby room and then burning the body.

Jurors reached the verdict Monday in the case of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee following a three-week trial.

He was accused of killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth with a baseball bat and burning her body on his property.

Berreth was last seen nearly a year ago on Thanksgiving, but her body hasn’t been found.

With little physical evidence, prosecutors relied heavily on the testimony of a former Idaho nurse who had an on-and-off relationship with Frazee.

Krystal Lee testified that Frazee asked her to clean up the scene of the killing and that she watched him burn a plastic tote she believed contained Berreth’s body.

Frazee’s lawyers questioned Lee’s reliability.

___

11:50 a.m.

A Colorado jury is deliberating the case of a rancher charged with beating his fiancée to death with a baseball bat.

The Teller County jury is considering the murder case against 33-year-old Patrick Frazee after hearing closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense Monday.

Frazee is charged in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, whose disappearance nearly a year ago drew national attention.

Testimony wrapped up Friday with a jail inmate alleging that Frazee tried to get him to kill the lead witness in the case, a former Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee.

The defense has questioned her credibility and highlighted the lack of a body, motive and murder weapon.

___

9:45 a.m.

The case of a Colorado rancher charged with beating his fiancee to death with a baseball bat is close to going to jurors.

Closing arguments are set Monday in the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee. He’s charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, whose disappearance nearly a year ago drew national attention.

Testimony wrapped up Friday with a jail inmate alleging that Frazee tried to get him to kill the lead witness in the case, a former Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee. Krystal Lee said she cleaned up the crime scene and watched as Frazee burned a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s body.

The defense has questioned her credibility and highlighted the lack of a body, motive and murder weapon.

