The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
The Latest: Man charged in death of wife found in freezer

November 27, 2019 12:50 pm
 
1 min read
      

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a body found in a freezer in a southwest Missouri storage unit (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A southwest Missouri man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife in 2015 and then stowing her body in a freezer in a storage unit.

Fifty-seven-year-old Larry Dinwiddie, of Marshfield, was also charged Wednesday with abandonment of a corpse and armed criminal action in the death of his wife, Cynthia Dinwiddie. He is jailed on $1 million bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says managers at the storage facility on the outskirts of the small town of Marshfield found the body Monday in a freezer that was plugged in and padlocked shut after the man fell behind on rental fees.

He was arrested Tuesday at the facility after he was told that the freezer had quit working and that he needed to pick it up.

____

8:30 a.m.

Authorities have arrested a southwest Missouri man who is suspected of killing a woman about four years ago and then stowing her body in a freezer in a storage unit.

The man hasn’t yet been charged and is jailed on a on a 24-hour investigative hold that expires Wednesday afternoon. KYTV reports that managers at the storage facility on the outskirts of the small town of Marshfield found the body Monday after the man fell behind on rental fees.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says the freezer was plugged in and padlocked shut. Cole says the man confessed to killing the woman at a different location in an apparent domestic violence situation. Cole says the man told people she had left.

Cole says an autopsy will be scheduled once the body thaws.

