Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Texas appeals court blocks Rodney Reed execution

November 15, 2019 5:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Rodney Reed (all times local):

5 p.m.

Texas highest criminal appeals court has stopped the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence in his case.

The stay of execution issued Friday afternoon by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals comes just hours after the state’s parole board unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.

Advertisement

The appeals court returned the case to the trial court in Bastrop County so it could examine Reed’s claims that he is innocent and that prosecutors suppressed evidence and presented false testimony.  

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

The 51-year-old Reed has been set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites near Bastrop in Central Texas.

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution have garnered support from lawmakers and celebrities. Reed has long maintained he is innocent.

___

1:55 p.m.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is recommending delaying the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence in his case.

The parole board on Friday unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The board’s decision now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Since taking office in 2015, Abbott has halted only one imminent execution.

The 51-year-old Reed is set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites near Bastrop in Central Texas.

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution have garnered support from lawmakers and celebrities.

Since Texas resumed executions in 1982, only three death row inmates have had their sentences commuted to life in prison within days of their scheduled executions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted