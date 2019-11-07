Listen Live Sports

Trial to determine sanity of newspaper shooter set for March

November 7, 2019 11:50 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge has scheduled a March trial to determine whether a man who has pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper is not criminally responsible because of mental illness.

Judge Laura Ripken on Thursday scheduled the trial for Jarrod Ramos for March 4. It is set to last 13 days.

Ramos pleaded guilty last month to all 23 counts against him, including first-degree murder in the June 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette.

The trial’s second phase focusing on whether he was sane at the time of the shooting had been scheduled to begin this week.

However, the judge postponed the case after defense attorneys contended that they need more time to review information prosecutors gave them about mental health witnesses they intend to call to testify.

