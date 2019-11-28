Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

UCF suspends sorority amid hazing accusations

November 28, 2019 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida has suspended a sorority amid complaints that members forced others to drink and take drugs until they blacked out during hazing.

An anonymous online post described a friend’s initiation into a group within Pi Beta Phi known as the “mafia.” The post said the friend was pressured to take the drug known as Molly and was forced to take shots until she blacked out.

UCF sent the sorority a letter Nov. 21 demanding it cease all activities during an investigation. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

The sorority tells the Orland Sentinel the allegations are “of utmost concern.” It says it’s investigating the actions of individual members and don’t believe the full chapter was involved.

Advertisement

UCF’s chapter of fraternity Sigma Kappa was also suspended amid hazing accusations.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders